INDIA

Amit Shah to hold crucial meet with BJP leaders from J&K

NewsWire
0
0

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a crucial meeting with top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jammu and Kashmir unit at his residence here at 9 p.m. on Monday, sources said.

According to the sources, numerous issues are likely to be discussed during the meeting including security, politics and other issues.

BJP leaders like party’s J-K President Ravinder Raina, Jammu in charge Kavinder Gupta, and Jammu and Kashmir in charge Tarun Chugh will be present at the meeting.

The meeting comes in the wake of the recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the Rajouri incident in which 7 civilians were killed.

Six civilians, including two children, were killed and many more injured in two terror attacks in Upper Dangri village in Rajouri district on Sunday evening and Monday morning. One injured subsequently succumbed.

20230109-175401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chadha’s appointment challenged in Punjab and Haryana High Court

    Court summons Delhi Health Minister, others in defamation case

    Labourer from Bihar killed in J&K grenade attack

    Will Kerala Guv ink tweaked controversial Lokayukta Bill?