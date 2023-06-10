INDIA

Amit Shah to meet industrialists in Chennai

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Tamil Nadu on Saturday to meet party workers and industrialists.

On his arrival, Shah will meet first industrialists in Chennai. He will also meet party leaders from the Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency at a marriage hall in Kovilambakkam.

According to the BJP leaders, Shah’s visit is aimed at activating the party’s grass-roots workers in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP will contest the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the AIADMK and the party expects to win 11 seats, which include Chennai South, The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Vellore, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and a few other seats.

AIADMK General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is also scheduled to meet Shah in Chennai.

BJP sources told IANS that the expelled AIADMK leader, O. Panneerselvam, has also sought an appointment with the Home Minister is likely to meet him.

From Chennai, Shah will leave for Vellore in a chopper to attend a public rally on Sunday.

