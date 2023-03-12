With Holi over and a few months to go for the Assembly elections, the BJP is gearing up its campaign in Madhya Pradesh, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah slated to visit Chhindwara on March 25, and BJP national President J.P. Nadda expected to visit Bhopal two days later.

State BJP President V.D. Sharma said on Sunday that Amit Shah will visit Chhindwara, the political bastion of veteran Congress leader and state President Kamal Nath, as it plans to “corner” Kamal Nath there.

During his visit to Chhindwara, Shah would hold meetings with district BJP workers and also be participate in a mega rally organised by the state BJP unit, Sharma told the press on Sunday. “Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Chhindwara on March 25. During this, we will take a pledge to win the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat in 2024,” he added.

Nadda is expected to arrive Bhopal on March 27, during which he will lay the foundation stone of new state BJP headquarters. “We have received a tentative date (March 27) for the arrival of our President J.P. Nadda,” Sharma said.

The years-old BJP headquarters in Bhopal has been demolished and the state leadership has decided to construct a multi-story party office at the same place. The new building is expected to be ready in the next two years and till then, the party will be functioning from a temporary office.

However, before the top BJP leaders, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) head and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, will visit Bhopal on March 14.

20230312-200603