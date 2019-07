New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Gujarat on Wednesday. This will be Shahs first visit to his home state after taking charge of the Union Home Ministry (MHA).

According to a MHA statement, Shah will inaugurate the Income Tax Flyover between Ashram Road and D.K. Patel Hall in Ahmedabad and will also participate in some other programmes. He will return to Delhi on Thursday afternoon.

