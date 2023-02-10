Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the coastal region of Karnataka on Saturday, a BJP leader said on Friday.

The ruling BJP in Karnataka is making preparations to welcome Shah who is scheduled to visit Puttur town in Dakshina Kannada district to participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited (Campco).

A source said even as it would be Shah’s official visit as a Union Minister, the BJP would be trying to seek some political mileage out of the senior saffron party leader’s trip.

The former BJP president is also scheduled to inaugurate the Bharat Mata Mandir built by Dharmashree Pratisthan at Hanumagiri.

Shah will put garland on the statue of Bharat Mata and later pay floral tributes at the Amar Jawan Jyoti in Puttur.

He will also visit Hanumagiri temple at Ishwaramangala and offer prayers there.

20230210-214003