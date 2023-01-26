Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit poll-bound Karnataka’s Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi on January 28 to attend various events, including a BJP roadshow.

This is his second visit to Kittur Karnataka (Mumbai-Karnataka) region within a month.

The BJP’s Karnataka unit hopes this tour and more such visits by the BJP leadership in the days to come, will help the party in mobilising its cadre base and achieve its ‘mission 150’ target (winning at least 150 out of 224 seats) in the Assembly polls, due by May, to retain power.

According to a source, Shah will be arriving and staying in Hubballi on January 27, and on January 28 morning, attend two programmes – the 75th anniversary of the KLE’s BVB college and inauguration of an indoor stadium, then, the stone-laying foundation for Forensic Science Laboratory in Dharwad”

“He will then participate in BJP’s ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Abhiyana’ in Kundagol,” the source added.

“After the rally, two meetings are organised regarding party affairs in Belagavi district – one will be related to organisation and the other will be leaders meeting- and both these will be attended by Shah,” the source said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, state President Nalin Kumar Kateel, senior leader B.S. Yediyurappa, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi among others, will be participating in party programmes.

20230126-220605