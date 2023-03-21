INDIA

Amit Shah to visit Karnataka twice in next 5 days

NewsWire
0
10

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is frequently visiting Karnataka as the BJP’s election campaign picks up pace. Shah is set to visit the state twice in the next five days. During his visit on March 26, Shah will be unveiling three statues.

Shah is scheduled to unveil the statues of Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru and Basaveshwara, a Lingayat social reformer, in front of the Vidhana Soudha.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Hubballi confirmed that Amit Shah will be visiting the state on March 24 and 26 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state on March 25.

The PM and Home Minister will attend various events.

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, the ruling BJP is trying to appease various communities with statues of their famous personalities.

Prime Minister Modi during his March 25 visit will inaugurate the Whitefield Metro Line and attend a BJP event in Davanagere.

20230321-210202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NIA files supplementary charge sheet in conspiracy for extortion case

    Priyanka to meet family whose 4 members were killed in UP...

    With 1,685 new Covid cases, India sees a marginal decline

    Empowering entrepreneurship and self-employment of artisans