Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly elections, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Odisha on March 26.

Informing the media about Shah’s visit, state BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar on Saturday said that Shah will be arriving here on a one-day visit.

The Home Minister will first visit the Akhandalamani shrine at Aradi in Bhadrak district and then address party workers of seven assembly segments of Bhadrak Lok Sabha constituency at Saanlapur in the district, she said.

Later, Shah will also hold an important meeting with senior party leaders and other office-bearers of Odisha BJP here in Bhubaneswar. Following the meeting, the BJP leader will return to New Delhi.

20230311-210201