INDIA

Amit Shah to visit poll-bound K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday during which he is expected to inaugurate and participate in various programmes in Dharwad and Belagavi cities.

Shah will be landing in Hubballi city on Friday evening on one-day visit.

Besides attending a mega road show, the BJP leader will also address a massive public rally in Belagavi.

With his visit, the party’s Karnataka unit is likely to get a boost within the region, considered as a bastion of BJP. Party sources confirmed that Amit Shah is holding a series of meetings to further strengthen the party in north Karnataka region.

Apart from inaugurating the indoor stadium of BVB Engineering college of Karnataka Lingayat Society (KLE), he will also take part in Amrit Mahotsav organised on the occasion of completion of 75 years of KLE. Later, the minister will lay the foundation stone for the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Dharwad.

He will take part in ‘Vijaya Sankalp Yatra’ in Kundagol and offer worship in the 300-year-old ancient Shambhuling temple there. He will pay a visit to Basavanna Mutt later.

The party has organised a mega road show for one-and-a-half a kilometer and will distribute handbills of the party to a few houses.

Minister Shah will address a massive public rally in M.K. Hubballi of Kittur assembly constituency and delivered a speech.

The HM will interact with senior members of Sangh Parivar and hold three meetings with party leaders to strategise for the party in the region.

As per party insiders, the agitation by the Panchamasali Lingayat sub sect has created challenges for the party and is likely to damage the Lingayat vote bank, which is supporting BJP in the region.

20230127-113203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Topmost local JeM terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter

    Ammy Virk on his new song: ‘Gal Ban Jae’ is for...

    Aishwary Tomar wins men’s 50M Rifle 3 Positions T4 trials

    Pooja Bhatt joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad