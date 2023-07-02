Union Home Minister Amit Shah virtually inaugurated the Akshar river cruise floating restaurant at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The river cruise restaurant is a joint venture of Akshar Travels, the Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC), and the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation (SRDC).

The 162-passenger river cruise restaurant offers a captivating one and a half hour journey accompanied by a delectable meal.

Ensuring the safety of passengers, it is equipped with essential facilities such as a sprinkler system to combat fire, lifeboats, life jackets, and other safety measures.

Addressing the virtual inaugural function, Shah expressed his desire to share a meal with his family on the cruise. He enthusiastically announced that whenever he would visit Ahmedabad, he will plan to have dinner on this cruise, relishing the experience with the people of Ahmedabad.

The river cruise restaurant has added another attraction to the picturesque Sabarmati Riverfront, providing locals and tourists alike with a unique and memorable dining experience on the serene waters of the Sabarmati River.

2023070232668