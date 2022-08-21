INDIA

Amit Shah visits BJP worker’s house in Secunderabad

NewsWire
0
0

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad and visited the house of a party worker on Sunday.

Soon after his arrival at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad for a day-long visit to Telangana, he went to the temple and offered prayers.

Temple priests welcomed him and offered him ‘prasadam’. He was accompanied by the Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay and other party leaders.

A large number of BJP workers gathered outside the temple. After the prayers, Amit Shah waved at them and left for the residence of a BJP worker in Secunderabad.

The BJP leader interacted with BJP worker N. Satyanarayana over tea. The worker who served the party for 30 years, and his family members welcomed Shah.

After spending some time there, he left for a hotel near Begumpet Airport to meet some farmers.

After the meeting with farmers, Amit Shah will leave for Munugode in Nalgonda district by helicopter to address a public meeting. Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who recently resigned as Munugode MLA and quit the Congress party, will join BJP in the presence of Shah.

The BJP has mobilised a large number of people for the public meeting, which will also formally mark the launch of the party’s campaign for the by-election.

Ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and opposition Congress had kicked off their campaigns in Munugode on Saturday.

20220821-145803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid vaccination gathers pace in Telangana

    IPL Turning Point: Fast powerplay runs, Cummins’ triple strike in an...

    Outlining a 360 degree solution to tackling childhood obesity

    TN youth joins Ukrainian army, fights against Russian troops