Amit Shah visits family of slain policeman in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 27 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday visited the family of slain policeman Arshad Khan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

Amit Shah arrived at the Balgarden locality residence of the slain Station House Officer’s family.

The Home Minister offered condolences to his bereaved family of Arshad Khan. The officer is survived by his wife, two children, parents and a brother.

Arshad Khan was injured during the Fidayeen attack on the K.P. Road in Anantnag town on June 12. He was shifted to AIIMS Delhi where he succumbed to his injuries on June 16.

Five CRPF troopers and the Fidayeen terrorist were killed in June 12 attack in Anantnag town.

Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. He will chair the unified headquarters meeting in Srinagar on Thursday. Unified headquarters is the apex anti-militancy grid in the state.

It comprises top officers of civil, military, paramilitary, state police and the intelligence agencies.

Shah will also meet members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) core group. He will interact with panchayat members and some delegations at the Nehru Guest House in Srinagar on Thursday.

