Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday visited the ‘Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya’ along with his wife Sonal Shah.

He observed every specific point of the museum and watched all 14 galleries dedicated to all 14 former Prime Ministers of the country.

The museum was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14,2022 at the ‘Teen Murti Estate’ and covers the lives and contributions of all the 14 former Prime Ministers.

Established in a large area of 10,491 square meters at a cost of Rs 306 crore, the design of the museum is inspired by the story of rising India.

There are a total of 43 galleries in the museum with the cutting edge technology-based interfaces to encompass heterogeneity in content and frequent rotation of display.

The Sangrahalaya tells the story of how the Prime Ministers navigated the nation through various challenges and ensured the progress of the country. Each Prime Minister has been allocated space and given prominence according to their term in office.

During the inauguration ceremony, Modi said that the museum would become a source of energy for future building and inspire future generations.

The building begins with the gallery of the second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shashtri and covers the history and major achievements of all former PMs of India.

At the end, there is a gallery of Dr Manmohan Singh who was the Prime Minister till April, 2014.

20220523-170005