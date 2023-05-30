Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had already held a half a dozen meetings since his arrival in violence-hit Manipur on Monday night, on Tuesday visited Churachandpur, one of the districts severely affected by the ethnic violence that ravaged the state since May 3, leaving at least 75 dead and over 300 injured.

According to a senior Manipur government official, during a meeting between the Home Minister and state council of ministers headed by the Chief Minister, it was decided to give compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to those who died during the ethnic violence.

A government job would also be provided to a kin of the family whose members were killed in the violence.

The compensation amount would be equally borne by the Centre and the state.

Officials said that in the tribal-dominated Churachandpur, Shah held meetings with various Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), influential tribal leaders and local security and civil administrations officials.

“This crucial engagement aims to study the actual situation in ground zero and gather inputs and better understand the challenges faced by the affected communities,” a government official said in Imphal.

He said that the Home Minister is likely to chair an all party meeting in Imphal on Tuesday or Wednesday as part of the efforts to bring peace and normalcy in the northeastern state, where a large number of government and non-government properties, and nearly 1,800 houses destroyed in the ethnic hostilities.

Earlier in the day, the Home Minister held a series of meetings with various top civil and security officials, CSOs, and a women delegation, including women leaders of Meira Paibi, an influential women body.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, BJP’s national spokesman and northeast Coordinator Sambit Patra, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Chief Security Advisor to Manipur Kuldiep Singh, top security and intelligence officials were present in these meetings.

After these meetings, Shah tweeted: “Had a fruitful discussion with the members of the different Civil Society Organizations today in Imphal. They expressed their commitment to peace and assured that we would together contribute to paving the way to restore normalcy in Manipur.

“Held a meeting with a group of women leaders (Meira Paibi) in Manipur. Reiterated the significance of the role of women in the society of Manipur. Together, we are committed to ensuring peace and prosperity in the state”.

Besides deployment of 140 columns of the Army and Assam Rifles, heavy deployment of various other central and state forces in violence-ridden areas of the state, imposition of curfew in 11 districts and internet shutdown since May 3 are among the several measures to curb the ethnic violence.

However, sporadic incidents and attacks are continuing in several parts of the state, particularly in the fringe areas of Imphal valley.

Meanwhile, an irate mob vandalised and set afire the residence of former MLA Yamthong Haokip at Mantripukhri in Imphal West district on Monday. Neighbours said that Haokip has been undergoing treatment outside the state for his heart and his wife Sapam Charubala Devi and his daughter were also outside the home when the attack took place.

Earlier vandalisation and arson of houses of Ministers, MLAs and leaders of different political parties took place. Mobs are attacking the leaders’ houses accusing them and the state government of not taking effective and sufficient steps against the Kuki militants and miscreants and to curb the violent situation.

