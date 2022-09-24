At a time when the leaders of the ruling Mahagathbandhan in Bihar are training their guns at Union Home Minister Amit Shah following his visit to Seemanchal on Friday, Nikhil Anand, state BJP spokesperson and national general secretary of the party’s OBC wing, lauded Shah for playing an instrumental role in removing Articles 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir.

“After Amit Shah’s visit to Seemanchal, many of grand alliance leaders are having headache and stomach ache. After seeing the way scores of people turned out for his rally in Purnea, the leaders of the Mahagathbandhan are feeling uneasy due to the popularity of Amit Shah,” Anand said.

Reacting to the statement of RJD’s Lalan Singh, who had said that when he was involved in the JP movement in 1974, Amit Shah was just 10 years old, Anand said: “Amit Shah is the young generation leader of the country and his fame is acknowledged across the world ever since he removed Articles 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of J&K.

“Similarly, during the JP movement, some small stature leaders were following the big leaders and entertaining them. At present, some of the self-declared ‘Chutbhaiye Netas’ (small time leaders) are claiming to be JP commanders.”

“It is unfortunate that the real heroes of the JP movement are deprived of JP pension scheme and the self-declared fake leaders of the movement are enjoying power being part of the government. The soul of Jay Prakash Narayan must be in deep pain after seeing the selfishness of the leaders of the ruling government,” Anand said.

20220924-221805