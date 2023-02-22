Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit three states, including poll-bound Karnataka, from Thursday.

He will visit Karnataka on February 23, Madhya Pradesh on February 24, and Bihar on February 25.

In Karnataka on Thursday, Shah will address a public meeting in Bellary as well as address a programme in Bengaluru in the late evening. He will visit Sharda Mata in Maihar, and after that, reach Madhya Pradesh’s Satna on Friday to attend the Kol Jati Mahakumbh and Mata Sabari Jayanti programme, where he will address more than one lakh tribal community people. He will then meet state BJP leaders.

In Bihar on Saturday, Shah will address a big rally at Sahujan Maidan in Lauria, Balmiki Nagar, then leave for adjoining Nandangarh, where he will visit the Buddhist stupa, marking the spot from where Prince Siddhartha shed his royal robes and set out in search of knowledge and enlightenment.

In the afternoon, Shah will attend the Kisan Mazdoor function, organised on the occasion of Swami Sahajanand Saraswati Jayanti, in Patna, and will hold a meeting with Bihar BJP leaders in the late evening.

There is also speculations that during his Bihar visit he may also meet Upendra Kushwaha, who quit the JD-U and announced formation of a new party.

