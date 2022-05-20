A total of 33.7 per cent respondents said that they were ‘very much satisfied’ with the work of Home Minister Amit Shah.

This was revealed during an exclusive survey conducted by CVoter on behalf of IANS in the four states — Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala — and the Union Territory of Puducherry, where Assembly elections were held in 2021.

In Assam, 27.67 per cent of the respondents said they were very much satisfied with the Home Minister’s performance, 27.14 were satisfied to some extent while 21.24 per cent said they were not at all satisfied.

In Kerala, 20.41 per cent of the surveyed people were very much satisfied with Shah, while 29.13 per cent were satisfied to some extent. A total of 39.38 per cent of the respondents opted for the not satisfied category.

A total of 13.78 per cent of the respondents were very much satisfied with Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu, while 27.62 per cent were satisfied to some extent. As many as 31.43 per cent people opted for the not satisfied category.

Of the total surveyed people in West Bengal, 39.05 per cent said they were not at all satisfied with Amit Shah, while 34.68 per cent said satisfied to some extent and 19.37 per cent people opted for the very much satisfied category.

In Puducherry, 27.21 per cent of the respondents were very much satisfied with Shah’s performance, 31.52 per cent were satisfied to some extent and 26.68 said not at all satisfied in the survey.

In total, 33.7 per cent people in the surveyed states/UT said they were very much satisfied with the Home Minister’s performance, while 25.45 were satisfied to some extent and 28.46 said they were not at all satisfied.

20220521-000001