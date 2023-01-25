ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Amit Sial set to explore romance and comedy in upcoming films

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Amit Sial, who rose to fame with his portrayal of Devender Mishra in ‘Inside Edge’ and was also seen in ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Jamtara’, ‘Maharani’, and the recently-released ‘Kathmandu Connection S2’, is now aiming to explore romance and comedy.

The actor opened up about the kind of roles he is looking forward to, saying, “I have been playing intense roles for quite some time now. I want people to wake up to the bundles of romance and comedy willing to explode out of me.”

He added that though he has certain preferences, he is willing to be part of different genres.

“I do have a couple of films in my kitty where I explore these genres. I am eagerly awaiting their release sometime soon this year. Moreover, I must insist upon my capability and willingness to explore any genre under the sun,” Amit concluded.

20230125-174602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tollywood actor Naresh to wed Pavitra Lokesh; it’s his 4th marriage

    Kangana Ranaut mortgaged her properties while making ‘Emergency’

    Bill Nighy to reprise David Bowie’s character in ‘The Man Who...

    Shweta Tripathi: Microphone is the camera for a voice artist