ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Amit Trivedi, Aamir Mir, Asees Kaur roll out funky festive number

NewsWire
0
0

Composer-singer Amit Trivedi recently released his latest single ‘Dhol’, it is a foot-tapping number, which sets the tone for the upcoming festive season and Navratri celebrations.

The song, penned by Jayashri Trivedi, has been co-sung by Aamir Mir and Asees Kaur and manages to strike a balance between a melodious track and a fun traditional dance number.

Commenting on the song, Amit Trivedi said in a statement: “After the success of ‘Moti Veraana’ and the love that we received for the song, we thought of coming out with ‘Dhol’.

“The idea was to create a catchy foot-tapping number that would make the listener wear their dancing shoes especially since this year garba and dandiya celebrations will be on ground for the first time post the pandemic.”

He added: “I sincerely hope, ‘Dhol’ receives as much love from the audiences as my previous tracks and people enjoy it just as much as we did while making it.”

On the big screen, meanwhile, Amit is gearing up for two simultaneous releases: R. Balki’s ‘Chup – Revenge of the Artist’ and the Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandana-starrer ‘Goodbye’. Trivedi has composed and sung for both films.

20220921-160205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bollywood celebs who chose to adopt, not buy pets

    Sanjay Dutt gets first shot of Covid vaccine

    Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ screened at Moscow Film Fest

    Mike Tyson’s punch gave Vijay Deverakonda a ‘migraine for whole day’