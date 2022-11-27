ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Amit Trivedi lights up Times Square Billboards with ‘Jaadu Salona’

Music composer Amit Trivedi, who has released his new album ‘Jaadu Salona and has composed tunes for the upcoming streaming movie ‘Qala, has been featured on the prestigious Times Square Billboards in New York.

A digital poster of Amit’s ‘Jaadu Salona’ was showcased on Spotify’s Times Square Billboard.

Talking about it, Trivedi said, “A feature on New York’s fabled Times Square Billboards is a dream of every artiste. Especially, it’s an opportunity to shine a global spotlight on my first independent album and take it to millions of my listeners everywhere.”

The composer has released the album under his label AT Azaad, which he has founded with a vision to offer creative freedom and compose original music.

“The full album is now streaming on Spotify and other platforms, and I’m absolutely thrilled and overjoyed with the response so far,” the composer said.

‘Jaadu Salona’, which happens to be Amit’s first solo album, has an eclectic mix of six songs reflecting the many moods of modern love. The diverse and heartfelt tracks are titled ‘Jaadu Salona’, ‘Nirmohi’, ‘Shehnaiyan’, ‘Rahiyo Na’, ‘Jaan Leke Gayi’ and ‘Dil Na Tod’.

The full album is available to stream across audio streaming platforms.

