Amit Trivedi: RD Burman’s musical aesthetics fit into every generation

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Bollywood composer Amit Trivedi is set to recreate the legendary RD Burmans “Aanewala pal janewala hai” from the 1979 comedy classic “Gol Maal”, on a musical show, and he says initially he was nervous to even touch the song.

“It was a big thing for not just me but any music composer to touch the song of icons like Pancham Da and Jaidev saab. We all have grown up listening to this song and there is pressure and fear if I can bring anything else to the song as a composer, when I know that as a listener I love the song the way it is. I was apprehensive, initially, I was nervous. I mean, a Pancham Da composition is relevant and timeless across generation,” Amit told IANS.

“When I discussed it with the team of the show, they assured me that it is a tribute to the legends, so it will not have any negative impact. Once I started working on the song, I also felt I did not take away anything from the soul of the song,” added Amit, who will attempt recreating the popular track on the musical show, “Times Of Music”.

Apart from the RD Burman classic, he will also recreate “Allah tero naam”, the devotional hit composer Jaidev composed for the 1961 release, “Hum Dono”.

“As I am paying tribute, it has to be done respectfully without tampering with the aesthetics of the original sound. Of course, I tried to bring a modern touch in the original song but it was also done keeping in mind the kind of emotions and spirit Pancham Da and Jaidev saab wanted to create through the songs,” he said.

The episode also features the band Agnee and is hosted by composer -singer Vishal Dadlani, and Amit said interacting with all his musician friends was a delight.

So, how does Amit interpret Pancham Da’s music? “Pancham Da is ageless, timeless, revenant and experimental. We talk about experimental music in Hindi cinema today but he had the vision back in the day. If we release a Pancham Da’s song even today, I know that today’s generation will lap it up, because his musical aesthetics and melody fit into every generation,” said Amit.

–IANS

aru/vnc