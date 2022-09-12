Singer and music director Amit Trivedi opens up on composing music for the first song ‘Gaya Gaya Gaya’ from R. Balki’s directorial venture ‘Chup: Revenge Of The Artist’.

He shares how he tried to compliment the storyline with his tunes.

Amit explains: “‘Chup’ is a versatile film and it comes from a one-of-a-kind storyline. We had to compose something that could fall in line with the film’s essence and we found ‘Gaya Gaya Gaya’. We necessarily focused on keeping the romantic element of the song alive without losing on the film’s enigmatic hint in it.”

The song is written by lyricist Swanand Kirkire and sung by Rupali Moghe and Shashwat Singh.

Balki, who is known for his films such as ‘Padman’ has made this film taking inspiration from Guru Dutt’s 1959 classic ‘Kaagaz Ke Phool’.

While talking about the latest track from his psychological thriller, he praises the music composer and adds: “Amit Trivedi has done a fabulous job. Music score becomes important for any film and most importantly its connection to the film.”

Elaborating about the concept of his film, he asserts that it is a blend of two emotions-romance and thrill and the music needs to reflect it properly.

“‘Chup’ is an unusual fusion of romance and thrill, and its music had to involve the two. ‘Gaya Gaya Gaya’ aptly includes the enigmatic elements of the film and I am happy with the flow of it. The entire score is mesmerizing and we are looking forward to releasing them all soon.”

The movie stars Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Pooja Bhatt.

Produced by Hope Productions and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the film is set to release on September 23.

20220912-110604