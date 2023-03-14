ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Amit Trivedi teams up with Mame Khan for Rajasthan Royals’s anthem

NewsWire
0
0

Music composer Amit Trivedi, who is known for his work on films such as ‘Dev.D’, ‘Queen’, ‘Lootera’, ‘Manmarziyaan’ and several others, has created a new anthem song for the Rajasthan Royals in collaboration with his ‘Chaudhary’ folk singer Mame Khan.

The song perfectly blends traditional and modern music and showcases the richness of Rajasthani folk music.

The song ‘Halla Bol’ captures the team’s unyielding spirit and their drive to win, and it features a mix of Rajasthani, Hindi, and English lyrics. It features a blend of powerhouse vocalists, including Trivedi, Mame Khan, and Sharvi Yadav.

Talking about the new anthem, Amit Trivedi said, “As a musician, it’s always exciting to create something new and different, and the new anthem song for Rajasthan Royals allowed me to do just that”.

“I wanted to infuse the song with a mix of traditional and modern music, along with Rajasthani, Hindi, and English lyrics that would appeal to all fans. It was great to collaborate with Mame Khan once again. I hope that the song has captured the team’s spirit and passion for the game,” the composer added.

20230314-175003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vikram fulfills promise to fan; posts video with him

    Kartik’s throat gave up after cheering at Finals; calls Messi ‘Shehzada’...

    Sandeep Shridhar Dhabale dons khaki for ‘Crime Patrol 2.0’

    Kicked: Amit Antil to play footballer in ‘Aveer’