Amit Trivedi to embark on six consecutive shows in India, abroad

Music maverick Amit Trivedi, who is known for path-breaking soundtracks like ‘Lootera’, ‘Bombay Velvet’, ‘Queen’ and ‘Dev.D’, has kicked off 2023 with a bang as he will be performing at six consecutive shows in 10 days.

The shows will be a mix of national and international events. On Thursday, Amit will be promoting his upcoming musical with Anurag Kashyap, ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’. He will then entertain the audience with his voice at the Hockey World Cup 2023, in Rourkela and Bhubaneswar, on January 20 and January 21 respectively.

Amit will also be performing at three private shows on January 23 in Ahmedabad, January 25 in Abu Dhabi and on February 8 in Kolkata.

Before this, he had performed his very first show of the year in Hubli on January 16, 2023. His first show of the year was in Goa on January 7, 2023.

Amit said, “It’s a fantastic start to the year for me by doing what I love most – entertaining people with my music. We started with a live show in Karnataka and next I am headed to Odisha, Gujarat, Bengal, UAE and more. I am having a blast going to all these vibrant cities, and interacting with such a diverse and enthusiastic crowd. I am also performing some of my latest tracks live for the first time on this tour.”

On the film front, Amit is gearing up for the release of the new-age romantic drama ‘Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat’ directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film marks their reunion after successful collaborations on films like ‘Dev D’ and ‘Manmarziyaan’ amongst others.

Amit also released his first independent album under his label AT Azaad named ‘Jaadu Salona’ a few days back.

