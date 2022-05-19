‘Anand’ is a timeless icon of Hindi cinema. The movie starring superstars Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan goes down in history as a classic. Now this classic is all set for a remake which will be produced by Sameer Raj Sippy who is the grandson of the original producer of the movie, N.C. Sippy.

He will be producing this along with Vikram Khakhar. The movie is reportedly still at the scripting stage and they are yet to cast a director for it.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, speaking about the project, producer Vikram Khakhar said, “Digging into our own classics, we will find invaluable gems rather than scouting for stories, Internationally or Regionally. Placing Anand in the post Covid era, where we emphasise on the value of life, will enhance the story of Anand.”

Producer Sameer Raj Sippy is excited about the remake announcement and he feels like the story of ‘Anand’ needs to be narrated to the new generation as well. Talking about his upcoming production, he said, “Keeping in mind the sensibilities of the original film and the emotions attached, I felt the current generation needs to be retold the many stories that are so relevant today and specially when there is a great appetite for good content.” Other details like main cast and crew of the movie are still under wraps. A remake of ‘Anand’ will obviously see some changes to the script as the movie will be made for the generation of today. The makers will naturally keep the plot similar but the story setting will likely be in the modern time.