ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Amitabh Bachchan asks ‘KBC 14’ contestant to sing a song

NewsWire
0
0

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan appreciated 14-year-old ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ contestant Shivaksh Shukla for his classical singing talent and asked him to sing a song on the show.

While talking to the host, Shivaksh told the host about how he developed an interest in learning classical singing. As his brother, Rudraksh, used to learn classical singing, sometimes he used to accompany him and looking at him he developed an interest in learning classical singing too.

Big B got impressed knowing he is learning classical music and asked him to show his talent by singing a song. He performed ‘Rashke Kamar’ in front of him and told the host that he started learning when he was in 3rd class and now he has completed 5 years of training in classical music.

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20221220-171002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘It’s been an amazing year’: Mrunal Thakur

    Karthik Subbaraj celebrates eight years of ‘Jigarthanda’ by announcing sequel

    AR Rahman says Edilsy Vargas was apt for ’99 songs’ heroine

    Amaal Mallik gives credit to lyricist for response to ‘Chalo Theek...