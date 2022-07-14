‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is a popular show on television for several years now. It has been on air for more than a decade and a large reason for its success is due to the charismatic entertaining and larger than life presence of the Shehenshah of Bollywood, Big B, Amitabh Bachchan.

He has hosted this show for over a decade now and now, the show is returning for its 14th season with Big B back on the hosting hot seat.

Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for the new season and BTS pictures from the set have since gone viral.

In fact, Big B who is a regular blogger and tweeter has posted some BTS pictures on his blog and also penned a heartwarming note about the upcoming season.

In his blog, he wrote, “back to the boards and the apprehension and fears and doubts arise again .. and each season presents itself similarly .. others think otherwise .. they are not wise, or in due process of the understanding needed to face camera and audience .. a claim much debated, but in all earnestness, it is factual for me…”

He further said that every year he tends to say “never again” but always gets back on the show because of his commitment to it. He wrote, “There is an ‘each time I say never again’ and yet it all comes back when the commitment has been made .. so, comply and accept and go ahead with the best efforts .. and so, one tries ..”

In his blog conclusion, Amitabh Bachchan mentioned how they do mock rehearsals and how necessary they are.

He wrote, “mock rehearsals are such a must .. all the detailing of the work the changes the understanding of the job at hand and then its execution .. all a jumble just yet and the doers say its fine we shall manage and do it well .. I have nothing but praise for their confidence .. and I do hope it all falls into place .. o dear .. life is a challenge each day ..”

In 14 seasons of the reality game show, Amitabh Bachchan has hosted 12 seasons. The airing date for the forthcoming 14th season have not been announced yet. Starting from a grand prize of Rs. 1 crore, the grand prize now stands at Rs. 7 crores.