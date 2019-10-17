Amitabh Bachchan discharged from hospital

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital on Friday night.

The veteran actor was reportedly admitted to the hospital since Tuesday. While a lot of conflicting reports had been doing the rounds in various sections of the media since Thursday about his health condition, Big B was finally discharged on Friday, news18.com reported.

Sources said the veteran actor had been hospitalised for check-up and is doing fine now.

Big B is expected to resume shooting for the quiz show, “Kaun Banega Crorepati” (KBC), on Tuesday.

On the Bollywood front, Bachchan will next be seen in the movies “Brahmastra” and “Gulabo Sitabo”.

–IANS

