Amitabh Bachchan flaunts the green ribbon, reveals he’s a pledged organ donor

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE05

Amitabh Bachchan is a pledged organ donor and says he is bearing the giving of life to another.

Big B shared a picture from the sets of the reality quiz-based show “Kaun Banega Crorepati 12“, which he hosts. In the picture, the veteran wears a green ribbon pinned on his suit.

“The distinction of the wear of the GREEN ribbon .. I AM A PLEDGED ORGAN DONOR ! .. bearing the giving of life to another!” he wrote.

The cine icon, who recently battled Covid, also shared a picture where he is seen wearing a face mask on his way to work.

“Chale hum bhaiya, kaam pe, pahene Pangolin mask , pandrah ghante kaam karna hai, yehi hai apna task,” he expressed with a dash of instant poetry.

