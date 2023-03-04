ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Amitabh Bachchan launches trailer of pan-India Kannada movie ‘Kabzaa’

NewsWire
0
0

The team of ‘Kabzaa’, yet another pan-India movie from Kannada film industry, has announced that Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan launched the trailer of the movie on Saturday.

R. Chandru, the producer and director of the movie, commenting on Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet about the trailer release, said: “Thank you very much Sir. I am eternally grateful for your support sir. I feel so blessed today . Thank you very much sir.”

Earlier Chandru shared a special poster design of the film on his social media. The team has announced that the movie will be released worldwide on March 17.

Kabzaa features superstars Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa and Shivarakumar. The film will be released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages.

Shreya Saran is the lead actress and KGF series fame Ravi Basrur has composed music for the film. The teaser and songs of the movie have won the hearts of the fans and the film industry is eagerly looking towards the release of the movie.

20230304-202801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Allu Arjun thanks pan-Indian audience for making Telugu films big

    Singer Jyotica Tangri: I channelled my own emotions to create ‘Kamli’

    ‘Karoge yaad to..’: The film journey of Bhupinder Singh

    IANS Sunday Special: 2021: The year of OTT streaming platforms (Column:...