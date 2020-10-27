Canindia News

Amitabh Bachchan rebukes KBC contestant who wanted plastic surgery on wife’s face with prize money

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

Bollywood icon and Kaun Banega Crorepati host Amitabh Bachchan on Monday admonished a contestant who wanted to get plastic surgery done on his wife with the prize money he has won on the show.

“KBC” season 12 contestant Koshlendra Singh Tomar left host Amitabh Bachchan surprised when he reportedly said that he wants to get plastic surgery done on his wife’s face with the prize money because he is allegedly tired of seeing the same face over the past 15 years, according to a report in hindustantimes.com.

However, after seeing Big B’s reaction, the contestant from Madhya Pradesh reportedly said that he was joking. To this Bachchan reportedly reacted saying such things should not be said even as a joke.

Tomar, who is a Gram Panchayat secretary in a Madhya Pradesh village, has won an amount of Rs 40,000 on the television quiz show.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Kylie Jenner talks about being her true self before the camera

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Nia Sharma’s handbag stolen from her car, Mumbai Police responds within minutes

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Why Anne Hathaway’s kids ‘love’ to wrestle

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Throwback to when Bengaluru welcomed Lara Dutta after Miss Universe win

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Pedro Pascal recalls prepping for ‘The Mandalorian’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Tiger Shroff to begin shooting across 25 countries for Baaghi 4 and Heropanti 2

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Mouni Roy’s Instagram post fuels engagement rumours

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

#Justice4Nikita trends as Bollywood comes together for ‘Love Jihad’ victim Nikita Tomar

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

‘Shotgun Wedding’ for Jennifer Lopez & Armie Hammer on the cards

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested