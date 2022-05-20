Bollywood’s biggest stars – Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Shahrukh Khan and Ranveer Singh find themselves in legal soup for promoting ‘pan masala’ and ‘gutka’.

A few weeks ago, the internet was abuzz after advertisements of Akshay Kumar promoting a pan masala (Vimal Elaichi) started making the rounds. He was criticised heavily by netizens for displaying double standards and going against his principles just to make more money.

Akshay Kumar finally released a statement apologising to the general public and withdrawing his name from endorsing the brand.

As per Times Now, an activist from Muzaffarpur, Tamanna Hashm has filed a case against Shahrukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh. The case is filed under sections 4369, 467, 468 and 120B. The chargesheet filed against these stars also states that they are “misusing their popularity for promoting gutka only in greed of money.”

It has been reported that the case has been accepted by the court and the first hearing is set to be heard on May 27, 2022.

In October 2021, Amitabh Bachchan terminated his contract with a popular tobacco brand. His team then sent out a statement which said, “When Mr Bachchan became associated with the brand, he wasn’t aware it falls under surrogate advertising. Now, he has terminated the contract with the brand, has written to them about his termination, and has returned the money received for the promotion.”

When Akshay Kumar withdrew from endorsing Vimal Elaichi, he also issued a statement which read, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes.”

Apart from the stars listed above who have been promoting tobacco brands via surrogate advertising, Telugu super star Mahesh Babu too was found guilty of the same. For the unversed, Mahesh Babu made headlines last week when he told the media during an interaction that “Bollywood couldn’t afford him.” He later apologised for his comment and also stated that the issue was blown out of proportion. He also insisted that he has nothing but respect for all film industries and languages of the country.

However, many netizens remained miffed with his comments and trolled the star for promoting a tobacco brand.

