ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘Ganapath’ to release on Oct 20

NewsWire
0
0

Upcoming dystopian action film, “Ganapath” has booked its release date. On Wednesday, the makers of the film revealed the release date of the film with a power-packed video featuring Tiger Shroff in a rugged avatar.

The film will be released around Dussehra on October 20, in five languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu.

Tiger Shroff was recently spotted in Mumbai donning a new tattoo on his forearm, which was the big reveal for the announcement of the release date. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who will be playing an important character in the film.

This will be the first time when the audience will see Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff together on the silver screen.

On the occasion, producer Jackky Bhagnani said: “I have always been a fan of seeing this new world through the lens of cinema, that’s what really excited me about this film. And I am thrilled, excited and can’t wait for the audiences to witness and visually experience this new dystopian world of ‘Ganapath’.”

“As always, it’s been our endeavor to bring to the audience larger than life cinema and ‘Ganapath’ will surely enthrall you with its unique and picturesque storytelling.”

Pooja Entertainment presents “Ganapath” in association with Good Co. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.

20230222-193806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Alia Bhatt shares dream-like pictures of her wedding day

    Bhaweeka finds it challenging to shoot with prosthetic baby bump

    Shivangi Joshi thrilled as ‘Balika Vadhu’ completes 100 episodes

    Pawan Kalyan: By stopping my movies, YSRCP want to cut off...