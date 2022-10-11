ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Amitabh Bachchan’s dedication to work is an inspiration for all generations, says Mohanlal

Calling Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan the “greatest actor of our time”, Malayalam top star Mohanlal on Tuesday said that the legendary actor’s dedication to work was an inspiration to people of all generations.

Expressing his birthday wishes to Amitabh Bachchan, who celebrated his 80th birthday, Mohanlal, through a video clip which he posted on Twitter, said Amitabh Bachchan’s name “evokes a gamut of emotions in the whole country.”

Calling Amitabh the “greatest actor of our time”, Mohanlal said that he had enriched Indian cinema and his presence continued to do so.

“His endearing personality coupled with compassionate behaviour, charitable actions and humble disposition are admirable qualities that stand out. His dedication to work is an inspiration for all generations. His baritone voice and the various characters that he has played have won for him the admiration and love of a whole nation,” the Malayalam star said.

Stating that he had been fortunate to work with the Shahenshah of Bollywood in two films, Mohanlal said that the honour of sharing screenspace with Amitabh is one of the highlights of his career.

“A wonderful human being, he’s encouraging and patient with his co-stars,” Mohanal said and wished the legendary actor good health, happiness and many more years of continued service to Indian cinema.

20221011-133607

