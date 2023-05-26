AMM Foundation, the philanthropic arm of business conglomerate, Murugappa Group, on Friday announced its partnership with German Football Institution Borussia Dortmund (BVB) as their Official Youth Development Partner in India.

The partnership will aim to derive from BVB’s expertise and know-how in the areas of academy and youth football, grassroots to player development, coaches’ training, organisational planning and long-term infrastructure development among other finer aspects that contribute to the mutual goal of widening the positive impact on the lives of the youth through football.

AMM Foundation has been running the Murugappa Youth Football Academy (MYFA) since 2015 across Chennai, Tamil Nadu as part of their efforts to impart values of sportsmanship, discipline, teamwork, mental health, leadership and respect through the medium of football and sport to youth from economically disadvantaged communities.

Ahead of formalising the partnership, a team from BVB including Dr. Suresh Letchmanan (Managing Director Asia Pacific, BVB), Julian Wasserfuhr (Coordinator of Talent Development, BVB Evonik Football Academy Dortmund) and Verena Leidinger (Manager International and New Business APAC) visited MYFA in Chennai, earlier this year in February, for a three-day preliminary camp – conducting coaching drills and classroom knowledge sessions with the aspiring players and coaches.

Benedikt Scholz (Director of Internationalisation & Commercial Partnerships and Managing Director of BVB Evonik Football Academy) added: “Borussia Dortmund’s rich football heritage, coupled with our expertise in youth development will undoubtedly contribute to the holistic growth of MYFA. Together, we will empower young players and coaches, nurturing their skills, discipline, teamwork, and leadership, as we strive to create a brighter future through football.”

