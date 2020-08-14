Amma Covid-19 Homecare Scheme launched in TN

Chennai, Aug 14 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Friday launched the Amma Covid-19 Homecare Scheme whereby a Rs 2,500 package consisting of medicines, pulse oximeter and digital thermometer will be sold to those in home quarantine.

In a statement issued here, the government said the scheme consists of a package containing a pulse oximeter, a digital thermometer, 14 face masks, one soap for washing hands, herbal powder to be mixed with water, 60 herbal tablets, 14 Zinc tablets, 14 multi-vitamin tablets and a Covid-19 booklet.

The package will be available at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital here.

–IANS

vj/ksk