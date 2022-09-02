ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ammu Abhirami’s psychological, fantasy-thriller ‘Pendulum’ goes on floors

Actress Ammu Abhirami, who impressed audiences with her brilliant performance in the Dhanush-starrer ‘Asuran’, will next be seen playing the lead along with seven others in the psychological, fantasy-thriller ‘Pendulum’, which went on the floors recently.

Directed by Sathish Kumaran, the new-fangled psychological fantasy thriller is being produced by Thiraviyam Bala of Surya Indrajit Films.

Over the years, Tamil cinema has witnessed psychological thrillers getting made. However, ‘Pendulum’ will be unique as it will feature eight people playing the lead.

‘Asuran’ fame Ammu Abhirami and Komal Sharma will be the prime lead characters. They will be seen alongside Sripathy, Sree Kumar, T.S.K., Vijith, Ram Jr. MGR and Prem Kumar.

Apart from these eight people who play the lead, actors Gajaraj and Chaams too will be seen playing important roles in the film.

This is the first-ever time, eight actors will be seen playing lead roles in a thriller movie.

B.Sathish Kumaran, who worked as a making cameraman in director Shankar’s film ‘I’, is cranking the camera.

The team is planning to shoot the film in fresh locations in Chennai, Talakkonam, Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh, and Goa.

