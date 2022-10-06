Actresses Sai Pallavi, Manju Warrier, Samyuktha Hegde announced the release date of the Telugu OTT movie, ‘Ammu’. The film tells the empowering story of a woman who rises like a phoenix in the face of adversity.

The film is set to drop on OTT on October 19.

The first look of the film was revealed by leading directors Karthik Subbaraj, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Kiranraj and Tharun Bhascker.

Kartik Subbaraj, Creative Producer of the film, said: “‘Ammu’, as a film, is more than just a revenge thriller. The movie is rooted in drama, laced with the unpredictability of life that will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats.”

The film traces the thrilling transformation of a woman from being a victim of domestic violence to overcoming her internal conflicts, discovering her strengths and giving the big payback to her abusive husband.

Kartik further mentioned: “It is fantastically performed by some of the industry’s finest with Aishwarya, Naveen and Simha giving it their all. I applaud Charukesh Sekar for bringing this gripping and important narrative while keeping intact its emotional core.”

Aishwarya Lekshmi will play the titular role in the movie alongside Naveen Chandra and Simha in the lead.

With ace filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj as the Creative Producer, produced by Kalyan Subramanian and Kaarthekeyen Santhanam of Stone Bench Films, and written and directed by Charukesh Sekar, the film is a drama thriller and will be available to stream on Prime Video.

20221006-152603