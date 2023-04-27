Singer Ammy Virk and rapper Divine have joined forces for their first-ever collaboration ‘Busy Getting Paid’.

Divine said: “When Ammy sent me the track idea, I was instantly hooked to the music and wrote down my verse! From the vocals, to music to the lyrics and the video, everyone brought their game to the collaboration.”

The song, backed by Mani Longia’s lyrics and composition and Starboy X’s music, promises to be a fresh take on the Jatt culture and the Jatt way of life.

Talking about the release of the track, Ammy Virk said: “The song represents the spirit of unity in the music industry and the values that we hold dear – brotherhood, friendship, and hard work. We strive to reinvent ourselves and our music by trying to explore more and more ideas – Busy Getting Paid is one such example.”

With Ammy Virk’s soulful vocals and Divine’s powerful rap, ‘Busy Getting Paid’ is a reflection of the spirit of friendship and brotherhood that is central to Jatt culture. The song celebrates the Jatt way of life and the mindset of those who are ‘Busy Getting Paid’ while minding their own business.

‘Busy Getting Paid’ captures the luxury and extravagance of Jatt culture with stunning visuals from the beautiful city of Dubai. Featuring cars, lions, and other luxuries, the video is a testament to the grandeur and the boldness of the Jatt way of life.

