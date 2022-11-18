ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ammy Virk on his new song: ‘Gal Ban Jae’ is for those with incomplete love stories

Punjabi star Ammy Virk, who is known for his chartbuster song, ‘Qismat’, has released another song titled ‘Gal Ban Jae’. The track, sung by Ammy also features him as the lead going through a heartbreak.

It delves into the sorrow that follows infidelity. It has an anthemic rhythm with the lyrics solidifying its mood of betrayal and heartbreak.

Talking about the song, Ammy, who stars in the video as an anguished lover, said: “‘Gal Ban Jae’ is a song for those with an incomplete love story. Romantic tracks have a certain connection with most people, the music and lyrics sort of hitting the most vulnerable spot.”

He further shared his experience of working on the song and expressed gratitude towards the team for putting out such an amazing song.

“My experience while recording and shooting the song was great. We had a lot of fun shooting. I would like to thank the entire team for giving their best,” he added.

The music video of the song has been directed by Amanninder Singh. It’s currently available to stream on YouTube.

