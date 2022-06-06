ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ammy Virk postpones release of his film 'Sher Bagga' to mourn Sidhu Moosewala's death

Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk has pushed the release date of his upcoming film ‘Sher Bagga’ in the wake of the death of Sidhu Moosewala who was brutally gunned down in his car in Mansa district of Punjab a few days back.

Ammy took to his Instagram Stories, and shared a picture with Sidhu Moosewala. The picture shows Ammy and Sidhu on the front seats of their car and some other friends posing with them from the back seat for a selfie.

He also shared a note in the story section as he wrote, “As a team ‘Sher Bagga’, we were supposed to meet you all at your nearest theatres on June 10th to celebrate the cinema (sic).”

“But due to extremely sad and unfortunate time, we are not in a state of mind to celebrate this art form. Therefore, we have postponed the release of #SherBagga (Further details would be shared soon.),” he further wrote.

Directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, ‘Sher Bagga’, which stars Sonam Bajwa as the main lead, has been backed by Ammy himself along with Daljit Thind. Deep Sehgal, Nirmal Rishi, Kaka Kautki, Baninder Bunny, Rup Khatkar, Jasneet Kaur, and Gurdiyal Singh also feature in the film in pivotal roles.

