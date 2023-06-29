INDIA

Amol Muzumdar, Tushar Arothe emerge frontrunners for women’s head coach role: Reports

The Indian women’s cricket team is all set to get a head coach soon as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are set to fill the post with Amol Muzumdar and former Indian women’s cricket team’s coach Tushar Arothe as the frontrunners, according to reports on Thursday.

The wait for a head coach of the Indian women’s cricket team will end ahead of its next assignment against Bangladesh next month. Muzumdar and Arothe have emerged as the frontrunners to take over the post vacated by Ramesh Powar last year.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led women’s team has been without a permanent head coach since Ramesh Powar was sacked in December last year. Batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar had taken over the role on an interim basis for the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Muzumdar, a stalwart of the Mumbai cricket and Indian domestic circuit, has served as the interim batting coach of South Africa during their last tour of India. Muzumdar also served as the batting coach of Rajasthan Royals for three seasons before switching to another designation.

An ex-Ranji player for Baroda, Arothe, who held the post of coach of the national women’s team in 2019, also held charge of the Baroda women’s team for two years from 2008. He has held various coaching roles with the Baroda Cricket Association and Tripura Cricket Association. He had faced allegations during a betting scandal in Vadodara in 2019.

