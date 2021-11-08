Entrepreneurship is one domain that has not been explored much on the Indian OTT space. But things are about to change with the new Disney+ Hotstar film ‘Cash’ as it brings a riveting story of a street-smart entrepreneur who is looking to make it big with his stellar business ideas, waiting for the right opportunity.

The film is directed by debutant Rishabh Seth, follows the story of Armaan, an entrepreneur who cooks up a plan after the historic demonetisation to launder Rs 5 crore of ‘dirty’ money in less than 52 days before the banks stop accepting old notes.

Talking about his debut venture, the director says, “‘Cash’ is a fun-filled ride for all fans of comedy and suspense. The film has a bevy of quirky characters whose lives turn dramatically in the aftermath of demonetisation with some hilarious results. We also wanted to give the audience a view of all the laundering activities and side gigs that emerged post the announcement.”

He adds, “At its core, ‘Cash’ is a film about entrepreneurship. The film turns the spotlight on people who saw demonetisation as an opportunity to build and grow businesses while most others were flailing about trying to save their black money.”

Actor Amol Parashar, who plays the lead says, “The character I play in ‘Cash’, Armaan, he’s a street-smart fellow with entrepreneurial skills that need a motive. Armaan’s journey of struggle and hustle is what makes him relatable, and while playing the character, his basic traits and enthusiastic attitude of perceiving a difficult situation stood out to me.”

Producer Vishesh Bhatt adds, “Everyone has a demonetisation story – no matter how big or small. ‘Cash’ is a witty throwback to the drama that ensued in all of our lives, focused on the 50-day period after the announcement. I was keen to present this through the perspective of India’s young entrepreneurs and their never-quit spirit, embodied here by the endearingly hardworking protagonist Armaan. Disney+ Hotstar is the ideal platform to take this roller coaster of a caper and its mad-cap characters to millions of people around the world.”

The comic caper stars an ensemble cast of Amol Parashar, Smriti Kaira, Kavin Dave, Swanand Kirkire and Gulshan Grover and is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 19.

