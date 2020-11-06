Canindia News

Amol Parashar wants to explore Goa in between work

Actor Amol Parashar has started shooting for his new project in Goa. He is happy to be back in action, but also hopes to take out time and explore the streets of the tourist hub.

“I will also explore Goa if I manage to get some off-time in between work,” said Amol.

He is happy to be back in action after a while, and excited to shoot a fiction show after a while.

“I am excited to go back on the set and be working after so long. I have come to Goa for a shoot of my next project. I am quite excited about shooting fiction again, after so long. I like to work on things and with people that excite me, and this project definitely ticks all the boxes. I am hoping that this forced break from acting over the last few months will have helped me become a better actor. It helped me take a breather, work on myself and grow as a person and actor,” he said.

Amol, who rose to fame with his character Chitvan Sharma in the TVF show, “Tripling”, was last seen in film “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare”, which stars Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead roles.

