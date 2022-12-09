SCI-TECHWORLD

Among Us starts rolling out ‘Hide n Seek’ mode

Starting from Friday, online multiplayer game Among Us will roll out the new ‘Hide n Seek’ mode on all platforms.

From the ‘@AmongUsGame’ account, game developer Innersloth made the announcement on Twitter, along with a video which demonstrated the new mode.

Other than the ‘Hide n Seek’ mode, the game also gets “new surprises to survive from”, new “cosmetics and pets”, the ability to acepet your pets”, and much more.

Several users expressed their thoughts on the tweet.

While one user said, “Bro this is so cool I can’t wait!”, another commented, “The impostors got tired of hiding, now it’s the crewmates turn to run.”

Last month, Innersloth released Among Us VR (virtual reality).

In Among Us VR, players have the first-person perspective which is very new for the players, as the 2D version of the game has a third-person view.

The players can only play the VR game with those using the VR version.

