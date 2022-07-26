Amid several media reports appearing on Elon Musk’s activities, the tech billionaire on Tuesday said that the attention which he is getting currently “super sucks”, and he will continue to focus on doing useful things.

On the microblogging site, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO expressed his displeasure of the unwanted media attention that he is getting these days.

“The amount of attention on me has gone supernova, which super sucks. Unfortunately, even trivial articles about me generate a lot of clicks,” Musk tweeted with a sad emoji.

“Will try my best to be heads down focused on doing useful things for civilisation,” he added.

Recently, a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report claimed that “Musk engaged in a brief affair last fall with the wife of Sergey Brin, prompting the Google Co-founder to file for divorce earlier this year and ending the tech billionaires’ long friendship”.

Musk later hit out at the WSJ for linking him with Brin’s wife Nicole Shanahan, asking his more than 102 million social media followers to slam the publication for going ahead with a false story.

Musk told his followers to “call them out on it”.

“WSJ is supposed to have a high standard for journalism and, right now, they are way sub-tabloid. WSJ should be running stories that actually matter to their readers and have a solid factual basis, not third-party random hearsay,” Musk had tweeted.

Musk said that character assassination attacks have reached a new level this year, but “the articles are all nothing-burgers”.

“I work crazy hours, so there just isn’t much time for shenanigans. None of the key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings were even interviewed,” he posted on another report about Amber Heard’s threesome with Musk and Cara Delevingne at actor Johnny Depp’s house in 2016, which he has denied.

According to the report, the Musk-Shanahan affair allegedly occurred at the ‘Art Basel’ event in Miami following the Tesla CEO’s split with then girlfriend Claire Boucher, famously known as Grimes.

Brin and Shanahan were separated but still living together at the time.

20220726-100602