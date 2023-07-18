INDIA

Ample arrangement of anti-venom to tackle snakebite cases: Delhi’s GTB Hospital

In the wake of flooding in the city, Delhi’s Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital has made ample arrangement of anti-venom to deal with any snakebite cases, officials said on Tuesday.

“There is an increase in number of snakebite cases due to rainfall and flooding situation in the city. It is primarily because snakes take refuge in homes,” Dr Harsh Bhardwaj of the GTB Hospital told IANS.

He said the hospital has made proper arrangements to tackle snakebite cases.

“We have made proper arrangements all the snakebite cases have been attended to the best of clinical care. There is ample arrangement of anti-venom,” Bhardwaj said.

According to data accessed by IANS, the hospital recorded a total of nine snakebite cases from July 11 to 15. The highest number of snakebite cases were reported on July 13 and 14 at three each.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Forest and Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced that the Forest Department has been instructed to establish a ‘Rapid Response Team’ to operate in all flood-affected districts to address the concerns regarding snakes emerging from homes along the banks of the Yamuna once the floodwaters recede.

The Forest Department has also issued a helpline number, 1800118600, for public assistance.

