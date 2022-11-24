HEALTHINDIA

AMR invisible pandemic, can’t be overshadowed by other public health priorities: India

Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR) is a silent and invisible pandemic that cannot be overshadowed by other competing public health priorities, Indian Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said on Thursday.

At the ministerial plenary panel of the Third Global High-Level Conference on Anti-Microbial Resistance in Muscat, she, emphasising the prevalence of AMR and its subsequent fatal effects, highlighted that AMR is recognised as global health threat with serious health, political, and economic implications.

Focusing on the steps taken by India in battling AMR, she said that various initiatives have been taken to address the menace in India.

Countering AMR features prominently on the national health agenda, she said, citing how various initiatives undertaken by way of awareness & capacity building, laboratory strengthening, surveillance, infection prevention & control, antimicrobial stewardship and research on newer drugs, diagnostics and innovations have garnered political will at the highest level.

India had organised an AMR conference in 2016 at New Delhi.

Pawar congratulated the UN General Assembly, WHO & member states on their focus on AMR, saying: “It is heartening to note that AMR has already been prioritised by UN General Assembly, WHO & member states” and also praised the aligned efforts by Quadripartite (FAO), (WHO), the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) and UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

A total of 22 participants from more than 15 countries attended the conference. The event witnessed the launch of Multi-Stakeholder Partnership Platform on AMR by the Quadripartite Organisations.

Pawar also said that Health ministers of 11 member states had signed the Jaipur Declaration on AMR in 2011, signifying their commitment and political support towards one health approach for containment of AMR.

She also said that further action must be taken to synergise the momentum initiated by Global AMR Conference presently and upcoming high-level meeting on AMR at the United Nations General Assembly in 2024, which will serve to strengthen the political support at all levels.

