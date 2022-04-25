Actress Amrapali Gupta, who is shooting for TV show ‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’ as an antagonist, reveals she is passionate about both family and her work.

The actress who took a break after the delivery of her son Kabir said that was important for her.

She says: “Being a full-time working mother can lead to feelings of guilt and stress because of divided attention between work and family. Hence when my son was young I made sure to take a break and enjoy parenting because that was giving me pleasure and happiness. And now when he’s a little grown up. I feel it’s the right time to resume work. The key is to focus on a plan, getting organized, and finding the right balance between profession and parenthood.”

The actress, who rose to fame after playing a protagonist in ‘Teen Bahuraaniyaan’, and is married to actor Yash Sinha reveals how she manages between work and shoots.

She adds, “It’s never easy being a mom trying to juggle a full-time job with a family life. But it’s impossible. If you ask me, I will suggest avoiding starting the day on a frazzled note by getting organized the night before. I make sure to finish half of my work that can be done before rather depending on morning hours. I make sure to sleep for maximum time to feel fresh and energetic. During my breaks at work, I call Kabir; hearing him can help me get through my day, and he’s comforted to know I’m near. Else my husband Yash takes care of him if he’s at home.”

Amrapali is known for featuring in shows like ‘Qubool Hai’ and ‘Ishqbaaz’.

