Renowned academician and the Vice-Chancellor of Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University (SGBAU) Dr Dileep N. Malkhede passed away following a prolonged illness, officials said here on Saturday.

He was 56 and had been battling leukaemia for over a year, and breathed his last at a hospital here early this morning. He is survived by his wife, and two sons, the officials informed.

Last year, Dr Malkhede was detected with blood cancer and was under treatment for several months after which he recovered and resumed duties.

However, some time ago, he suffered a relapse and was taking treatment in a Pune hospital where the end came today.

Qualified as a Mechanical Engineer from the Government College of Engineering in Amravati, Dr Malkhede earned his PhD from the IIT Bombay and was engaged in teaching, research and administration.

Later, he served with distinction as Professor of Mechanical Engineering in the College of Engineering, Pune, and subsequently was sent on deputation to the AICTE as Advisor from June 2016, before he was appointed at the VC of the SGBAU in September 2021.

Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said he was deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Dr Malkhede and offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

The Governor recalled his academic services and how he took a keen interest in the holistic development of the SGBAU especially to bring excellence in higher academics, and “his untimely death is a great loss to the field of education”.

